|
|
|
Hadaway Milbrew
(Millie) Of Berkhamsted sadly passed away
9th March 2020.
After a full and happy life.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren
and many friends.
Funeral service to take place
31st March 2020 at 10am at Chilterns Crematorium in the Milton Chapel.
Due to current circumstances,
it will be family only to attend.
Donations can be made at www.jworley.com/donate or via cheque payable to The Salvation army or Cancer Research.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020