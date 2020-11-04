|
|
|
Monica
DIPLOCK 08.08.1924 - 16.10.2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Monica Diplock.
She died in Watford General Hospital and her family were with her.
She lived a long and interesting life and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral is to be held at
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on Friday 13 November 2020 at 2.45pm.
Attendance is limited,
and so is by invitation only.
The funeral cortege will pass along the High Street in Tring shortly after
2.00 pm should anyone wish to
pay their respects.
Family flowers only, donations to
DENS or Age UK Dacorum.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020