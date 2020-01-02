|
|
|
Hedger Norman Edwin
Of Hardy Road, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Thursday, 19th December 2019,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 6th January at 10:40 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Barnardos' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020