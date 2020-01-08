|
|
|
Moloney Peter James Kieran Sadly passed away at home surrounded by his family
on 30th December 2019.
Beloved husband to Jenny,
adoring father to Alice and Suzie,
son of John (dec) and Joan
and brother of Elizabeth and
her husband Bill.
He will be forever missed by
all his family and friends,
both in the UK and Australia.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 9th January 2020 at Chilterns Crematorium,
Hampden Chapel at 3.30pm.
Donations welcome in lieu
of flowers made payable to
The Rennie Grove Hospice Care c/o
Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard, Tring, HP23 5AE
Tel: 01442 825472
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020