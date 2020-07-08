|
Wood Peter Shannon Aged 84 years
died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Thursday, 25th June 2020
after a short illness.
He will be much missed by his wife Liz, daughter Lucinda, son Miles and family- Margot, Alex and Matty-
and sister Mags.
Thank you to all the friends who have sent cards or letters of condolence, which are much appreciated.
Rest in peace Pedro.
Family flowers only.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 8, 2020