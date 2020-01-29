|
|
|
Andrews Phillip Of Darrs Lane, Northchurch died
at Alexandra Care Centre on
Friday, 17th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel) on Monday, 3rd February
at 3:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Alzheimers Society" c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020