Sibley Phyllis May
(Known as Drew) Of Lime Tree Manor passed away peacefully at home on
Saturday, 29th February 2020,
aged 98 years.
Loving mother and grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium on
Wednesday, 18th March at 10:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or
by cheque made payable to
'Cancer Research UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020