Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:15
Chilterns Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sibley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Sibley

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Sibley Notice
Sibley Phyllis May
(Known as Drew) Of Lime Tree Manor passed away peacefully at home on
Saturday, 29th February 2020,
aged 98 years.
Loving mother and grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium on
Wednesday, 18th March at 10:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or
by cheque made payable to
'Cancer Research UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -