Wright Phyllis Elizabeth Of Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead,
sadly passed away on 5th February at the Hospice of St Francis, aged 90. Beloved Wife to John, Mum to Sandra, Linda and Tina and Grandmother .
She will forever be in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 19th February, 12.40pm at West Herts Crematorium, WD25 0JS.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to the
Hospice of St Francis.
Enquiries to
J.Worley Funeral Directors
01442 253465
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020