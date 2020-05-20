|
|
|
Herbert Reginald Lloyd It is with great sadness
that the family of
Reginald Lloyd Herbert
announce his passing on
Monday 4th May, 2020
at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife, Beryl.
His humour, wit and jokes
will be missed by all.
Donations in his memory, if desired,
can either be made online at https://www.justgiving.com
/fundraising/regherbert
or sent directly to
Friends of Hammersmith Hospital, Registered Charity No 209182,
Du Cane Road, London, W12 0HS.
Sadly, due to the current circumstances, it will be
a private family funeral.
Please join us in thought and prayer at 10am, Wednesday 20th May.
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 20, 2020