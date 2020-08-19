|
Butler Rose Mary Passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Lodge, Hemel Hempstead, on Friday 7th August 2020 aged 86, after a six year battle against Alzheimer's.
Treasured Mum of Angela, Susan, Geoff, Jackie and Carol. Loving sister of Shirley, Janet, Sid and the late Margaret. Affectionately known as "Gam" by her 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. "They were her world and she was ours."
Unfortunately due to current restriction the funeral will be for family only and they request that no flowers are sent but if desired donations to Cancer research UK would be gratefully received via www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/07-08-2020-
rose-mary-butler/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020