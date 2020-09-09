|
Smith Rosina Alice
(Rose) Of Candlefield Walk, passed away
at Orchard Nursing Home
on Tuesday, 1st September 2020
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife to Ron,
mother to Linda and Colin, grandmother to 7 grandchildren
and 8 great-grandchildren.
She will be very sadly
missed by all her family.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'British Heart Foundation' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020