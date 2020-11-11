Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Roy French Notice
French Roy Of Rucklers Lane, died on
Tuesday, 27th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved husband, dad and grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to 'Meningitis Research Foundation' or 'Breast Cancer Support' sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -