J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Sheila Driscoll Notice
Driscoll Sheila Patricia Of Saturn Way passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, 18th February 2020
aged 84 years.
Much loved mum, sister and grandma.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday, 11th March at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to "Ifaw" or "Parkinsons UK" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
