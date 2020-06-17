|
Chandler Stella Aged 96 passed away on Monday June 8th in Watford hospital after a short stay following a fall.
A long-time resident of Boxmoor and active member of the community she will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A private funeral will be held soon and a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at a future date when restrictions allow.
Rest in peace dear Stella.
Condolences to:
J Worley Funeral Directors,
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 17, 2020