Stella Chandler

Stella Chandler Notice
Chandler Stella Aged 96 passed away on Monday June 8th in Watford hospital after a short stay following a fall.
A long-time resident of Boxmoor and active member of the community she will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A private funeral will be held soon and a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at a future date when restrictions allow.
Rest in peace dear Stella.

Published in Hemel Gazette on June 17, 2020
