|
|
|
Hazell Sue Ann Of Grovehill passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 2nd March 2020, aged 58 years. Everyone is welcome to attend the funeral service which will take place
at West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Friday,
20th March at 3:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to "NSPCC" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020