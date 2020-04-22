|
COPSEY Terry We are so very sad to announce the passing on the 30th of March
of Terry Copsey (72),
a loving and caring
Husband, Dad and GanGan.
He fought so hard to stay with us,
but it was not to be.
Jackie, Paula and Nicola
would like to thank the staff at
Watford ICU who worked with him
and will be eternally
grateful for their efforts.
A private cremation is to be held and should anyone wish to make a
donation in his memory, please make them to Asthma UK at
www.asthma.org.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020