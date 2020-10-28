Home

POWERED BY

Services
A&C Tadman Ltd (Hemel Hempstead)
4-6 Queensway
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LR
01442 262700
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Price

Notice Condolences

Terry Price Notice
Price We are sad to announce Terry Price (Lofty)
of Fouracres Walk,
passed away at
The Peace Hospice
on 16th October 2020.

Much loved father to Jacky and Robert, adored Grandfather to Charlotte, Jessica, Johnathon, Sam, Kate, Tom and Gemma and Great Grandfather.

Funeral 30th October 16.00
at Garston Crematorium.
Regrettably due to Covid numbers
are very restricted

Family flowers only please and donations in Terry's name to
The Rennie Grove Hospice c/o
A & C Tadman Funeral Directors,
4-6 Queensway
Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LR or via
https://www.memorygiving.com/
terencepricelofty
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -