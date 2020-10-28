|
|
|
Price We are sad to announce Terry Price (Lofty)
of Fouracres Walk,
passed away at
The Peace Hospice
on 16th October 2020.
Much loved father to Jacky and Robert, adored Grandfather to Charlotte, Jessica, Johnathon, Sam, Kate, Tom and Gemma and Great Grandfather.
Funeral 30th October 16.00
at Garston Crematorium.
Regrettably due to Covid numbers
are very restricted
Family flowers only please and donations in Terry's name to
The Rennie Grove Hospice c/o
A & C Tadman Funeral Directors,
4-6 Queensway
Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LR or via
https://www.memorygiving.com/
terencepricelofty
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020