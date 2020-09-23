|
|
|
JOYCE Thomas Antony Sadly passed away
10th September 2020,
aged 81 years.
Now reunited with his
late Wife Theresa.
A beloved Pops, Brother and Uncle.
Thomas will be missed all his
family and friends.
Funeral service at St Benedicts Church, Hemel Hempstead, on
Thursday 1st October 2020 at 12noon followed by burial at
Woodwells Cemetery at 1.00pm.
All enquiries c/o
J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts
WD5 0LA
01923 262939
www.jsfunerals .co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020