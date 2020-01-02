Home

Thomas Pepper

Thomas Pepper Notice
Pepper Thomas Wilson
(Tom) Much loved and loving
Husband, Dad and Grandad
passed away at St Paul's Care Centre and Nursing Home on
Tuesday, 24th December 2019
aged 86 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Thursday, 16th January at 1:00 PM.
Family flowers only donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque payable to Dementia UK c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT. Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
