|
|
|
Price Thomas James
(Tom) Of Smithfield,
Hemel Hempstead
passed away on
Monday 5th October,
aged 92 years, at Slough Hospital.
He worked at Lucas Aerospace
retiring after many years of service enjoying his garden, family Chris, Mike and Jerry, grandchildren and
great grandchildren with his wife Patricia, who passed away in 2017.
The Family wish to thank all who have shown kindness and expressed sympathy in their sad loss.
The Funeral will take place on
Friday 23rd October 2020 at 15.20
West Herts Crematorium.
Any funeral enquiries to
A&C Tadman Ltd,
01442 262700
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020