Vanessa Gregory

Vanessa Gregory Notice
Gregory (née Hall)

Vanessa Jane
21st December 1963 - 13th July 2020
Vanessa was a very special person, loved by all who knew her.
She had caught her dream and was happy and excited about the future. She will be deeply missed.
Celebrate her life on the 3rd August at 11am on the Grand Union Canal towpath, between Boxmoor and Fishery locks.
This will be followed by
a private cremation.
Donations are invited to Vanessa's chosen charity, The Institute for Indian Mother and Child, where she volunteered on a recent trip to India.
To make a donation go to www.celebratingvanessa.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 29, 2020
