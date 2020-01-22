|
|
|
Preston William James
(Bill) Of St Joseph's Nursing Home died at Watford General Hospital on Sunday, 12th January 2020 aged 89 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church (Northchurch) on Wednesday, 29th January at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis"
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020