J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
William Yates

Notice Condolences

William Yates Notice
Yates William Frederick Sidney
(Bill) Formerly of Chapel Croft, Chipperfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020 aged 94 years.
Loving husband to Doris,
father to David, Peter and Debbie,
grandpa to James and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Heather Club (Hemel Hempstead)' sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 15, 2020
