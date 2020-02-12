|
RIX Yvonne Beatrice Of Berkhamsted.
Passed away in peace on
January 20th, aged 85 years.
She has gone to join her recently departed husband Morgan.
A loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will always be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a
beautiful soul with a mischievous humour and kind gentle heart.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Berkhamsted
on Friday 14th February at 11am.
Donations most welcome in her memory to the MS Society.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020