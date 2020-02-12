Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Rix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Rix

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Rix Notice
RIX Yvonne Beatrice Of Berkhamsted.

Passed away in peace on
January 20th, aged 85 years.

She has gone to join her recently departed husband Morgan.

A loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.

She will always be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a
beautiful soul with a mischievous humour and kind gentle heart.

Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Berkhamsted
on Friday 14th February at 11am.

Donations most welcome in her memory to the MS Society.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -