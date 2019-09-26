Local Spotlight
?
View Obituary
Arrangements Under the Care of
View All Local Spotlight ›
National Spotlight
Jimmy Spicer Pioneering rapper recorded “Adventures of Super Rhyme”
Wayne Fitzgerald Designed title sequences for “The Graduate” and “The Godfather”
Jessye Norman Grammy-winning opera singer
Linda Porter Character actress known for “Superstore” and “Twin Peaks”
Jose Jose Mexico’s “Prince of Song”
Robert Garrison Actor played Tommy, a rival of Daniel, in “The Karate Kid”
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Obituaries
This Week - 110 Total
AKERS, CAROLYN SUE Ironton, OH
AKERS, RANDALL CARL Huntington, WV
ALLEY, JERRY WILSON Proctorville, OH
ALLEY, JERRY WILSON Ironton, OH
ARRINGTON Jr., LABE HAGER Ashland, KY
AYCOCK, JAMES "JIM" Raleigh, NC
BARNETT, SHELBA JEAN Ashland, KY
BATTAILE, FRANCIS WHITE Catlettsburg, MS
BATTAILE, FRANCIS WHITE Catlettsburg, MS
BATTAILE, FRANCIS WHITE Huntington, KY
BESTER, LINDA JAY (MOORE) Huntington, KY
BLESSING, DARON JAY Letart, WV
Recent Condolences for
SHEPHERD, RUSSELL HOWARD 1 entry
BOSTER, BETTY J. 1 entry
BOSTER, BETTY JANE 1 entry
DEGARMO, RAYMOND B. 6 entries
MEKOSCH, RICHARD WADE 1 entry
MeKOSCH, RICHARD WADE 1 entry
HOLSINGER, DOTTIE JEAN 1 entry
McNEELY, PATRICIA MARY (FICARRA) 3 entries
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc CLARK, OSCAR
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel - Barboursville STEPHENS, MARY ANNGIBSON, REBA MAECARY, CARL W.
Phillips Funeral Home SHEPHERD, RUSSELL HOWARDSHELTON, LARRY
Koontz Funeral Home GARRETSON, WENDELL LEE
Morris Funeral Home Inc MeKOSCH, RICHARD WADELILLY, DOUGLAS ARTHUR
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory WILDRIDGE, WILLIAM R. (BILL)
Handley Funeral Home Inc SERGENT, BONNIE JEAN MUSSER
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc. CORNELL, S. FRANCES
Past Month
AMICK, LUGIE "LOU" Point Pleasant, WV
CROCKETT, KENDRA DAY Huntington, WV
FERGUSON, DEBORAH ANN Proctorville, OH
HUMPHREYS, DONNA Ironton, OH
ISAACS Jr., THOMAS JEFFERSON Huntington, WV
MARTIN, CHARLES ALBERT Proctorville, WV
MULLINS, LEE IVAN Ironton, OH
PENNINGTON, RONALD DALE Ashland, KY
PRICE Jr., DANIEL J. Ironton, OH
SHEFFIELD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH Huntington, WV
STEPHENS, MARY ANN Barboursville, WV
VANCE, GARY ADAM Hamlin, WV
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories