|
|
AALIYAH PAIGE KIPP WARD, infant daughter of Ciera Kipp and Daniel Ward, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was born April 8, 2019, in Gallipolis, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Brayden Ward; five half-sisters, Tatyana Ward, Desiree Ward, Cassidy Ward, Mackenzie Ward and Isabella Fitzpatrick; paternal grandmother, Linda Phillips; and maternal grandmother, Tammy Laney. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Leonard Ward. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019