The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AARON SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AARON PATRICK SAUNDERS


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
AARON PATRICK SAUNDERS Obituary




AARON PATRICK SAUNDERS, 39, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at King Daughter's Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born July 14, 1979, in Huntington, son to his beloved mother, Carolyn Toney Saunders, and the late Stephen D. Saunders. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edith Smith and Paul F. Toney Sr.; paternal grandparents, Aaron and Edna Saunders; and one aunt, Shirley Willis. Aaron attended Rock Hill Schools. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Nicole Smallwood Saunders; two children, Sidney Aaron Saunders and Seth Benjamin Saunders, whom he dearly loved; and one brother, Stephen Robert Saunders of South Point, Ohio. Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now