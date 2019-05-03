|
|
AARON PATRICK SAUNDERS, 39, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at King Daughter's Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born July 14, 1979, in Huntington, son to his beloved mother, Carolyn Toney Saunders, and the late Stephen D. Saunders. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edith Smith and Paul F. Toney Sr.; paternal grandparents, Aaron and Edna Saunders; and one aunt, Shirley Willis. Aaron attended Rock Hill Schools. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Nicole Smallwood Saunders; two children, Sidney Aaron Saunders and Seth Benjamin Saunders, whom he dearly loved; and one brother, Stephen Robert Saunders of South Point, Ohio. Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019