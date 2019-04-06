







AARON ROY LYCANS, 48, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Scott Coffee officiating. Burial will be in Morris Cemetery, Martha, W.Va. He was born July 15, 1970, in Huntington, a son of Edith Hensley Lycans Hargis of Barboursville and the late James Roy Lycans Jr. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Morgon Hargis. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Gina Lycans of Barboursville; one brother, Brian Lycans and his wife Dawn of Florida; one niece, Tori Lycans, and one nephew, Layne Hall, both of Barboursville; and one uncle, Glen Lycans of Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.