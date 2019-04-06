The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for AARON LYCANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AARON ROY LYCANS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AARON ROY LYCANS Obituary




AARON ROY LYCANS, 48, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Scott Coffee officiating. Burial will be in Morris Cemetery, Martha, W.Va. He was born July 15, 1970, in Huntington, a son of Edith Hensley Lycans Hargis of Barboursville and the late James Roy Lycans Jr. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Morgon Hargis. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Gina Lycans of Barboursville; one brother, Brian Lycans and his wife Dawn of Florida; one niece, Tori Lycans, and one nephew, Layne Hall, both of Barboursville; and one uncle, Glen Lycans of Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now