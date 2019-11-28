Home

ABRAHAM "LINCOLN" TRIPLETT

ABRAHAM "LINCOLN" TRIPLETT, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 12, 1932, a son of the late George and Idona Harless Triplett. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, David, William and Luther Triplett; and one sister, Vida Hollon. He is survived by three sisters, Mae Smith, Lillian Burton and Helen Parsons; two brothers, Ronnie and Bennie Triplett; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 29. 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Fisher Vance officiating. Burial will follow at Triplett Family Cemetery Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
