More Obituaries for ADAM WOOTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ADAM FREDERICK WOOTEN

DR. ADAM FREDERICK WOOTEN Obituary

DR. ADAM FREDERICK WOOTEN, 50, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born April 14, 1969, in Huntington, a son of Doris Thomas Wooten of Huntington and the late Clyde Wooten. He was a forensic psychiatrist. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Kim (Mark) Rose and Stacie (Joe) Nahstoll, all of Louisville, Kentucky; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
