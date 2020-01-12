|
DR. ADAM FREDERICK WOOTEN, 50, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born April 14, 1969, in Huntington, a son of Doris Thomas Wooten of Huntington and the late Clyde Wooten. He was a forensic psychiatrist. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Kim (Mark) Rose and Stacie (Joe) Nahstoll, all of Louisville, Kentucky; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020