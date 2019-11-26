|
ADDIE MADELINE TURLEY BLANKENSHIP, 92, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. She was born March 15, 1927, in Lincoln County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hoy and Della Murphy Pennington. She was the widow of Everett Turley and Bobby Blankenship. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hurshel and William Pennington; sister, Kathleen Johnson; son-in-law, Roy Junior Jackson; grandchildren, Brenda Stapleton and Larry Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Timothy Stapleton Jr. and Brittany Elaine Webb. She is survived by two daughters, Eva (Jay) Dingus and Louise Jackson, both of Ironton, Ohio; and son, Randy (Sharon) Turley of South Point, Ohio. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Terry Jackson, Traci Webb, Marty (Gloria) Webb, Dreama Jackson, Eddie Jackson, Jimmy (Debbie) Jackson, Greg (Cathy) Jackson, Randy Jackson, Nathan (Tiffani) Turley, Emily Turley, Aloura Jackson and Dallas Turley; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Sunrise Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Henry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Langdon Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. Special thanks to Harbor Healthcare for the care provided to Addie. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019