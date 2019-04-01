|
ADRIENNE GAYLE POTTER, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born March 30, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ira Ray Potter and Mable Frances Ross Potter. She was an independent cleaning contractor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joan Gibson, Lillian Dean Potter and Rosemary F. Snyder. Survivors include two sisters, Jessie Gibson of South Point, Ohio, and Marti (Carl) Swisher of Caryville, Tenn.; and a brother, Robert Potter of South Point, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
