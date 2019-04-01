The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rome Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ADRIENNE POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADRIENNE GAYLE POTTER


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ADRIENNE GAYLE POTTER Obituary




ADRIENNE GAYLE POTTER, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born March 30, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ira Ray Potter and Mable Frances Ross Potter. She was an independent cleaning contractor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joan Gibson, Lillian Dean Potter and Rosemary F. Snyder. Survivors include two sisters, Jessie Gibson of South Point, Ohio, and Marti (Carl) Swisher of Caryville, Tenn.; and a brother, Robert Potter of South Point, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now