







After a long and adventurous life together, WILLIAM "BILL" JACKSON SMITH and DOROTHY ELIZABETH NEWMAN SMITH are returning to the hills where they first met and grew up together. Bill and Dot knew each other their entire lives. They were married in 1948. After their two daughters were raised, they made their home together in Anchorage, Alaska. Bill weathered the infamous 1964 Alaska earthquake inside a cement mixer drum he was cleaning, all the while yelling at the friends he thought were kidding him. Dot was a world traveler who never knew a stranger; her favorite trips were with grandchildren and friends. Bill passed peacefully during a nap on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, with Dorothy's hand on his chest and his two daughters by his side, and Dorothy followed him on June 24, 2019. Their daughters, Jackie and Lee Ann, will be returning with them to Huntington so they may be laid to rest with loved ones in the family cemetery. Bill and Dorothy leave behind their daughters, Jackie Frenzel of Anchorage, Alaska, and Lee Ann (John) Sanders of Graeagle, California; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Thomasine (Tom) Crossan and Brenda (John) MacMillan; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony with family at the Smith Family Cemetery in Centerville, Wayne County, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, followed by a family gathering graciously hosted at the home of nephew Mark and Beth Pilcher. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019