AILEEN TERRY, 84, of Huntington, widow of John Westlee Terry Sr., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked in retail sales. Born February 2, 1935, in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Peter and Ruby Catherine Mobley Bolen. Two brothers, James P. Bolen and Herbert Bolen, also preceded her in death. Survivors include one daughter, Roberta McComas, and one son, John Westlee Terry Jr., both of Huntington; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jeremiah W. Terry (Mary Ann Herrick), Larry Joe Ferrell Jr. (Ellen Conley), Michael A Ferrell (Lyndsay); two great-grandchildren, Morrighan Marie Ferrell, Hollis Kay Ferrell; many nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
