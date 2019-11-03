|
DR. ALAN BRANT GOULD, noted historian and former Executive Director of the John Deaver Drinko Academy, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 2, 1938, to Kermit H. Gould and Opal G. (Hysell) Gould of Huntington, WV. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1956, received his B.A. (1961) and M.A. (1962) from Marshall University, followed by his Ph.D. from West Virginia University in 1969. In the fall of 1969, he returned to Marshall as an Assistant Professor of History and continued to serve Marshall, higher education and the community through his retirement. During his 4-plus decades with the University, he coordinated the Regents B.A. Program, served as chairman of the History Department, and in 1980 was promoted to Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, where he served until 1988. During these years, he also served as the acting Vice President for Academic Affairs and as an assistant to the President for special projects. In 1988 he was promoted to Senior Vice President and in 1989 to Provost. While acting in these positions, he restructured a number of academic programs, including the Honors Program, John Marshall Scholars and the Society of Yeager Scholars. He served as Interim President from 1990-1991 and thereafter held the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs until 1994. He is a past president of the West Virginia Humanities Council and River Cities Cultural Council and served as former chairman of the Cabell County Historic Landmark Commission. Although never one to speak of accomplishments, he was particularly proud of the founding of the Carter G. Woodson Bibliographic Center at the Marshall University Library and establishing the Black History Scholarship Endowment, as well as serving as the first Executive Director of the John Deaver Drinko Academy, established by John and Elizabeth Drinko, a position he felt honored to hold until his official retirement in 2017. He was fortunate to have lived and shared his passion for history by traveling the world with the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Mary Nell "Burfield" Gould, who survives him. He also is survived by his three children, Adam Brant Gould and his wife Tammy (Funderburk) Gould of Speedwell, TN, Charles Kermit Gould and his wife Mary Kathryn (Midkiff) Gould of Huntington, and Christopher Burfield Gould and his wife Elizabeth (Harper) Gould of Churchton, Maryland; five granddaughters, Mary Madeline Gould, Elizabeth Brant Gould, Abigail O'Conner Gould, Isabel Campbell Gould and Amelia Harper Gould; and four nieces, Susan Flavin, Lynda Baker, Carla Wescott and Colleen Thew. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Dr. Alan B. Gould will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Marshall University in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. A public reception will follow in the Playhouse Atrium. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Gould's name to support the work of the John Deaver Drinko Academy. Donations can be sent to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Please specify in the comments that your gift in Dr. Gould's name is for the John Deaver Drinko Academy. Gifts in Dr. Gould's name may also be made online by visiting www.marshall.edu/donate.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019