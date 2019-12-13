|
We wish this to be a tribute to ALBEN ROY DUVALL, 96, of West Hamlin, W.Va. Born October 30, 1923, died December 11, 2019. Born the third son of Glen and Edna Wade DuVall in Barnesville, Ohio. His parents along with his brothers, Jim and Lee, preceded him. Alben grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and graduated Valedictorian of Vinson High School in 1941. He was immediately employed by The First Huntington National Bank. His work was interrupted by World War II. He served in the infantry and Army Air Corps in Europe. After the War, he successfully worked 25 years for The First Huntington National Bank before coming to West Hamlin in February 1966, as CEO of the then-troubled First National Bank of West Hamlin. Alben successfully guided that organization to a very profitable institution which served the community well. He retired in December 1989, but continued on the Bank Board of the Twentieth Street Bank until 1994. Alben married his first love, Alice Booten, in 1942. Alice died in 1987. He married his second love, Jean Carper, in 1988. Jean died in 2015. They both were beautiful Christian ladies. Alben was a very devoted and devout Christian, serving in many capacities. He was a servant of the community; whether it be the church, the Gideons, serving as Mayor, Councilman, or county civic groups. Alben was a frugal man but gave unselfishly to organizations and causes he believed in, and this giving will live on long after he receives his heavenly awards. Alben is survived by several nieces and nephews, among them, a very special niece Annette DuVall; the Mark and Phyllis Dorsey family and the Ted and Alice Triplett family. Thank you, Dr. Terry Triplett, for your devoted care through the years. Thank you Sonnie Cooper, Pastor Jim Caldwell, David Bell and all Alben's wonderful friends. This was a brilliant man with a good soul and endless energy and who never lost the desire for self-improvement. He had a deep love for airplanes and flying. So, Alben, enjoy your heavenly flight. We will miss you greatly, our friend. "The blessings of the Heavenly Father have been more than abundant all of my life, and I commonly relate when appropriate, that I am one of the most blessed persons who ever walked the face of the Earth." - Alben DuVall. Pallbearers are Ted Triplett, David Bell, Robert Walker, Mark Dorsey, Rick Ward and Tim Hauldren. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with funeral service at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 15, at Hamlin Baptist Church, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Burial in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gideons International, PO Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Please note that regular worship services at the Hamlin Baptist Church will be cancelled for Alben's funeral, and there will be a visitation one hour before the funeral at the church.