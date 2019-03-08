







ALBERT H. EVANS JR., 84, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was born January 7, 1935, in Huntington, to the late Albert H. Evans Sr. and Ella Butcher Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ross Evans. He graduated from South Point High School in 1952. He was employed by Allied Chemical Corp., CSX Railway, and loved his years as a Residential Housing Contractor. He was a faithful member of Chesapeake Pentecostal Church. Albert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nina Jo Lyon Evans; four sons, Terry (Valarie) Evans, Larry E. Evans, Paul (Cheryl) Evans and Dale (Kim) Evans; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary