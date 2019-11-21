|
ALBERT JOHN STEWART JR., 80, of Huntington, husband of Donna Stewart, died Nov. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Albert was a barricade inspector for the City of Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019