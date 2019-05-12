The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
ALBERT WESLEY MANNING

ALBERT WESLEY MANNING, 74, of Wayne, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born June 28, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late William and Juanita Reisinger Manning. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, William Manning Jr., and one sister, Ruth Gallimore. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Tucker Manning; one son, Terry Manning of Wisconsin; one daughter, Christina Fowler and her husband Doug of Ohio; one sister, Beverly Scheirer of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Kyle Fowler, Zach Fowler and Paige Fowler. There will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
