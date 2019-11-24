Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERTA LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERTA JOAN LUCAS


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERTA JOAN LUCAS Obituary




ALBERTA JOAN LUCAS, 72, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was born May 27, 1947, at Huntington, a daughter of the late Hughie M. and Mamie H. Lucas. Survivors include her husband, Joseph "Butch" Lucas of Huntington; sons, Gary Pinson and Richard Pinson of Huntington; daughter, Barbara (Gary) Letson of Ashland, Miss.; as well as her grandson, Jacob Pinson of Wayne. Additional survivors include her brother, Gary (Susan) Lucas of Huntington; sisters, Jennifer Montgomery of Huntington and Sandra (Eric) Callicoat of Havelock, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -