ALBERTA JOAN LUCAS, 72, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was born May 27, 1947, at Huntington, a daughter of the late Hughie M. and Mamie H. Lucas. Survivors include her husband, Joseph "Butch" Lucas of Huntington; sons, Gary Pinson and Richard Pinson of Huntington; daughter, Barbara (Gary) Letson of Ashland, Miss.; as well as her grandson, Jacob Pinson of Wayne. Additional survivors include her brother, Gary (Susan) Lucas of Huntington; sisters, Jennifer Montgomery of Huntington and Sandra (Eric) Callicoat of Havelock, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019