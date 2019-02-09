







Our beloved ALBERTA JULIE MORRISON HARBOUR CLARK, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., was welcomed by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1923, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Una Wetherholt Morrison. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Irvin Harbour; her second husband, W. Ray Clark; one daughter, Emma Harbour Stevens; one sister, Opal Morrison Cabell; three brothers, June Morrison, Donald Morrison and May Morrison; and her son-in-law, Guy Meadows. When she married the loves of her life, she gained family that became as close as her own. She was a kindred spirit who will endure in the memories of those whose lives she touched. She was an example of great strength and virtue to all who knew her. She was a member of Cox Landing Women's Club and a member of Oak Hill Church. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara J. Harbour Meadows and Sarah Harbour Roberts (Ralph); one son, Billy Ray Clark; stepdaughter, Emma Clark Burkhart; eight grandchildren, Eric, Tony, Chuck, Kimberly, David, Michael, Stefanie and John; and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Pinson and her staff and Hospice of Huntington for their care and support. Also, a special thanks to her devoted caregivers Lynn and her hospice nurse Darcy. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary