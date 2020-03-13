|
|
|
ALETHA NELSON OSBORNE of Ashland, widow of Elwood Osborne, died March 10 in Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 15, Unity Baptist Church, Ashland; burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Unity Baptist Church or another favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020