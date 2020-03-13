Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128

ALETHA NELSON OSBORNE

Send Flowers
ALETHA NELSON OSBORNE Obituary

ALETHA NELSON OSBORNE of Ashland, widow of Elwood Osborne, died March 10 in Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 15, Unity Baptist Church, Ashland; burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Unity Baptist Church or another favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALETHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -