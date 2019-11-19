|
|
ALEX ANDRE COX, 27, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born June 25, 1992 in Huntington, W.Va., son of Sandra Cox and Nathan Staley and the late Brent Andre Cox. Alex was loved by numerous people. He was a great dad, hard and dedicated worker. He loved his brothers and his little boy was his world. Alex's greatest trait was his super sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a son Mason Cox; granddad Gary Smith and granny Murphy. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife Christina M. Cox; precious son Carter Cox; brothers Brandon Fraley and Blake Staley; Nanny Pat Smith and many aunts, cousins, nieces and a nephew. A gathering of friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019