Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
ALEX LEWIS HOLCOMB


1933 - 2019
ALEX LEWIS HOLCOMB, 86, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, with Kevin Dixon officiating, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Interment will be private. He was born March 25, 1933, in Alderson, W.Va., a son of the late Otie and Minnie Berry Holcomb. Alex was a retired custodian from Marshall University. He was a member of the Ceredo Church of Christ and enjoyed collecting clocks and working on watches. Alex also enjoyed a good yard sale and Marshall University football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jeffers Holcomb; two sons, Terry Anderson and Burton Anderson; one daughter, Vicky Short; three grandchildren, Roger, Ricky and David; and four brothers. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sally Collins (Leroy) and Nancy Underdonk (Keith); grandchildren, Becky, Laura, Allison, Dale, Ryan and Alex; and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
