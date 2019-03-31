|
ALFRED DAVID BARTON JR., 49, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of South Point, Ohio, and Naples, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. David was born July 11, 1969, to Alfred David "Dave" Barton Sr. and Nora G. (Fletcher) Arthur. In addition to his parents, David is also survived by his children, Whittney Barton of Kissimmee, Fla., Alfred David Barton III of Naples, Fla., Megan Barton of New Hampshire; several grandchildren; sister, Lisa Scott of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Cody Barton of Zanesville, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Per David's wishes, cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burrell Funeral Services in Zanesville, Ohio, is serving the family. www.burrellfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019