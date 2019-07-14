







ALFRED GREENSTEIN, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., died July 10, 2019, in the Huntington Health and Rehab Facility. He was born April 23, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pa., but lived in the 1920s in Miami, New Orleans and Houston. Al was the son of the late Herman and Hannah Berkowitz Greenstein. Following the death of his father, Al was raised in the Philadelphia Foster Home for Hebrew Orphans where he met his wife of 67 years, Miriam Wattman Greenstein. In addition to his wife, Al was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sharon Greenstein Iwanczuk, as well as his siblings, Phil, Irv, Regina and Herman Daniel. Al is survived by his son, Murray Greenstein and daughter-in-law Anne Greenstein of Huntington. He is also survived by a grandson, Alex Greenstein and his wife Amanda Cherrin, as well as two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Benjamin Greenstein of Chevy Chase, Md. Al will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family in Texas whom he found in his genealogical research. Al was a lifelong railroad, model railroad, trolley car and railroad history enthusiast. He was a leading figure in the West Jersey Chapter and Sun Coast Chapter of the National Railroad Historical Society. Later in life, while teaching himself the computer, he became a successful genealogist, reconnecting with family and friends he had not been in contact with since the 1920s. Later in life Al enjoyed a number of close friendships that enriched his later days; these friends included fellow RR enthusiast Bill and Lori Frantz of Flower Mound, Texas, Colleen Filer family of Bethlehem, Pa., The Foreign Policy Discussion group hosted by Johnson Memorial Church, David and Rainey Duke of Huntington, his late younger brother Herman Daniel, and his special genealogy compatriot and the second daughter he never had, Cheryl Gaude of Tomball, Texas. Al took great pride in his over forty years as a master craftsman in the bookbinding industry as well as his military service in the European theater in WWII. There will be no visitation or memorial service in Huntington. Services will be held at a later date in Philadelphia, Pa. Special thanks to the very caring staff of Hospice, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation and the Veterans Administration for their helpful support. Klingel-Carpenter is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sun Coast Chapter NRHS, PO Box 15828, Sarasota, FL 34277-1828, or the Jewish Archives Endowment Fund, PO Box 573, Temple University Research Library, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019