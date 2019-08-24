|
|
ALI ASGHAR GARMESTANI, M.D., was born on December 24, 1934, and passed away August 22, 2019. Garmi/Noori was born in Sari, Mazandaran, Persia, and immigrated to the United States in January 1961. He came to Huntington, W.Va., in June 1969. Dr. Garmestani was the first plastic surgeon in Huntington and was in private practice for 33 years and an additional 10 years working at the VA Medical Center. He retired from the work he loved on January 3, 2017. He volunteered his professional services to many people in Huntington. Survivors include his wife, Joan Pugh Garmestani; sons, Ahjond Garmestani, J.D., Ph.D.; Adrian Garmestani, M.D., and his wife Amy Garmestani, M.D.; Aric Garmestani and his wife Ramsay Garmestani; three grandchildren, Ava, Aidan and Nigel; brother, Seifi Garmestani and family; cousin, Dr. Hamid Garmestani and family; cousin, Dr. Kayhan Garmestani and family; cousin, Dr. Mehrdad Tavakoli and family. Those gone before him include his parents, Mostafa and Zahra Garmestani; mother- and father-in-law, William Sebert and Lorena Young Pugh. A casual celebration honoring Dr. G's (Garmi's) life will be held at the family home Whitaker Hill, 108 Oak Lane, Huntington, on Saturday, September 7, beginning at noon. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019